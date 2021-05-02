site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Jae Crowder: Still out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Crowder (ankle) is out for Sunday's contest against the Thunder.
A sprained right ankle will force Crowder to miss a sixth straight game. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Cavaliers.
