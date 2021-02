Crowder recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 123-101 loss to the Pelicans.

Crowder has struggled over the past two games while coming off the bench. He's played just 28 minutes and has totaled only five points on 1-of-13 shooting. The reduced workload is concerning, but he was coming off a four-game streak of starts where he averaged 34.8 minutes, so the veteran may be just getting some time off.