Crowder managed just four points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes during Monday's 116-102 loss to the Clippers.

The 30-year-old followed up Saturday's three-point dud with four points on six shots while missing all four of his attempts from beyond the arc. Crowder has cooled off considerably since scoring 13 points in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, averaging just 4.5 points and 5.3 rebounds with little else while shooting a putrid 24.6 percent from the field over his last four games. The ninth-year forward will hope to get back on track in Game 6 on Wednesday.