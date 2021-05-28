Crowder logged nine points (2-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in Thursday's 109-95 loss to the Lakers.

Crowder had a rough night from three, as he only made one of his seven attempts from behind the arc. Although he struggled offensively, he did snag a couple of blocks and steals which allowed the Suns to keep the game close in the fourth quarter. Both Crowder and Devin Booker were ejected late in the final period following a flagrant-2 foul by Booker. Neither player is likely to face a suspension, however.