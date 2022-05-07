Crowder amassed 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 103-94 loss to the Mavericks.

Crowder has reached the 15-point mark in each of his last two playoff appearances while also pulling down seven rebounds each time. The versatile forward is not known for his scoring exploits, but he's scored in double digits in all but two of his last seven contests. He's averaging 10.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in the current playoff run.