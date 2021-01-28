Crowder registered 17 points (5-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Thunder.

Crowder played three straight games off the bench but has returned to the starting lineup in Phoenix's last two contests, and he has averaged 19.0 points per game in that span. He is likely to move back to the bench once Devin Booker (hamstring) is ready to return, but he is making the most of the expanded role he's had over his last two appearances.