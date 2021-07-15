Crowder finished Wednesday's Game 4 loss to the Bucks with 15 points (3-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks.

Crowder tends to run extremely hot or extremely cold from three, but he settled somewhere in the middle Wednesday, draining a team-high three three-pointers but needing nine attempts to get there. After going 6-of-7 from deep in Game 3, Crowder -- who went 0-of-5 from deep in Game 1 -- now has 12 makes over the last three games. The veteran also chipped in on the defensive end Wednesday, totaling six steals/blocks -- his highest combined total in any game this season (regular season or playoffs).