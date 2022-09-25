Crowder won't participate in training camp as the forward and the Suns work on a trade, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Crowder has hinted on social media during the offseason that he wanted out of Phoenix, and the 32-year-old and the Suns reached a mutual agreement to seek a trade while the forward sits out during camp. Crowder served exclusively as a starter for the Suns last year and averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.1 minutes per game across 67 appearances. He's a somewhat inconsistent fantasy option, but he'd provide a solid veteran presence in the frontcourt for another team in the final year of a three-year deal if he's ultimately dealt.