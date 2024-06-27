Bridges agreed to a two-way contract with the Suns on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Suns have roughly $184.5 million in committed contracts amongst their starting five, so management will need to get creative in filling out the rest of their roster, meaning Bridges could find his way into the rotation this season. The 6-foot-7 forward is a physically gifted athlete and he drained 42 percent of his 3-point attempts during his final season at Baylor, so he has potential to develop into a 3-and-D guy for Phoenix.