The Suns are targeting Opening Night for Green's (hamstring) return to the lineup, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

It doesn't sound like Green will be able to see any preseason action this fall, though he appears to be on track to return from a low-grade hamstring strain for the Oct. 22 regular-season opener against the Kings. If the star guard is unable to be ready for the start of the season, Grayson Allen would likely step into a more pronounced role.