Green (hamstring/hip) is available for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Green will make his sixth appearance of the 2025-26 season and return from a three-game absence due to hamstring and hip injuries. The 23-year-old guard has come off the bench and played limited minutes in each of his last three appearances. He's expected to remain with the second unit Saturday, and he will operate under an unspecified minutes restriction, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. He is averaging 9.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 13.3 minutes per game as a reserve this season.