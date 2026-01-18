Green (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.

Green hasn't played since Nov. 8 due to a right hamstring strain but could return to the lineup Monday. The 23-year-old guard has participated in 5-on-5 work recently, and he appears to be nearing a return even if he isn't cleared to play against Brooklyn. While the fifth-year pro will likely operate under a minutes restriction whenever he comes back, his potential return would leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Jordan Goodwin, Collin Gillespie and Grayson Allen.