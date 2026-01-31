Suns head coach Jordan Ott said after Friday's 126-113 win over the Cavaliers that Green suffered a hip contusion following a hard fall to the court during the game, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic repots. Green finished the game with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes.

Green was back in action following a three-game absence due to a right hamstring injury, which has caused him to miss most of the season. Though Green was on a minutes restriction in his return, Ott indicated that the young guard's hamstring checked out fine during Friday's game. However, Green has a new health concern that he's tending to in advance of Sunday's game against the Clippers, though Ott seemed to downplay the hip issue for the most part. If Green does get cleared to play Sunday, he's still likely to operate with a restriction for that game and at least a few more contests after that.