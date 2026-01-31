Green accumulated 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Friday's 126-113 victory over Cleveland.

Green was restricted to just 16 minutes in his return from a three-game absence due to a right hamstring injury that has cost him most of the season. He'll likely operate under a minutes restriction in the short term, which will greatly reduce his fantasy floor, though it's a good to see the fifth-year wing back on the court. The Suns will welcome in the Clippers on Sunday.