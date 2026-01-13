Head coach Jordan Ott said that Green (hamstring) has progressed to playing with some players and coaches, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

"He's there. He's progressed to playing with some players and coaches. So we'll just keep him moving in the right direction," said Ott. "He's taking steps every day and we'll continue to assess. He is [playing] up and down. So that's the final stages of this all. Being out for so long, we're going to be as cautious as we can." Ott went on to say that Green won't play Thursday in Detroit, but it sounds like he's inching his way closer towards a return.