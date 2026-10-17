Green registered 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 23 minutes in Friday's 119-116 preseason loss to the Jazz.

Green got off to a strong start and recorded 10 points in the first quarter alone, and he ultimately co-led Phoenix in scoring next to Dillon Brooks. The three steals were encouraging, and he's coming off averaging a career-best 1.1 swipes per game in the 2025-26 regular season, so there might be some upside there. But his fantasy value will mainly depend on what he does in the scoring column. He averaged 17.8 points per game across 32 regular-season appearances (27 starts) in 2025-26 in an injury-marred campaign. Green's scoring upside remains appealing for fantasy managers, particularly if he can maintain efficient perimeter shooting while contributing defensively during the regular season.