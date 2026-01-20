Green (hamstring) will be available off the bench for Tuesday's game versus the 76ers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Suiting up for the first time since Nov. 8 and for what will be his third appearance of the season following a lengthy absence due to a right hamstring strain, Green will be brought off the bench in order for the Suns to better manage his minutes. Green will likely be operating with a restriction for his first few games back from injury, so fantasy managers in shallower leagues may not necessarily want to activate him right away while he shakes off the rust and gets ramped back up.