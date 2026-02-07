Green (hamstring/hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Injuries -- especially a right hamstring issue -- have limited Green to playing in just four of the Suns' 52 regular-season games, but he has a chance to return for Saturday's contest. His last outing was Jan. 30 against the Cavaliers, when he played 16 minutes and logged 11 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal before exiting the game due to a left hip contusion.