Green totaled 11 points (3-6 FG, 4-6 FT, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Monday's 109-107 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Green was one of three Suns players to score double digits, an encouraging sign given all the injury concerns he had last season. While this was obviously a very small sample size, Green looked energized on the offensive end, a positive sign for anyone considering him in drafts. As a result of basically missing the entire 2025-26 campaign, managers are showing caution when it comes to drafting him, typically targeting him well past pick 100. As a player who can routinely put up in excess of 20 points per game, Green makes for a highly valuable late-round target.