Green ended Monday's 123-119 overtime win over the Pelicans with 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes.

Green has started to slowly turn things around after a slow start to the season, having scored double digits in four straight games, culminating in Monday's season-high 25 points. In three appearances over the past week, he has been a borderline top 50 player, averaging 19.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.7 three-pointers. Although his overall upside remains limited, he is playing well enough right now to be considered a worthwhile addition, even in standard leagues.