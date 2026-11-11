Green racked up 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 133-110 win over the Clippers.

Green shot efficiently from the field, but his playing time was capped at 21 minutes with Phoenix comfortably ahead for much of the second half. After missing nearly the entire 2025-26 campaign, Green has the scoring upside to make an impact in fantasy, but his lack of peripheral production limits his overall value. Assuming he returns to his usual workload in more competitive matchups, he should remain rostered in most formats as a points-and-threes asset.