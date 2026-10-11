Green recorded 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 102-98 preseason win over the Spurs.

With Devin Booker (rest) sidelined, Luke Kennard (20 points) and Green led the scoring attack for Phoenix. The 24-year-old swingman turned in an efficient shooting performance and also tied for the team lead in assists. He's scored in double figures in all three of his preseason appearances in 2026 and has shot 14-for-28 from the field thus far.