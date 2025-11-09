Green exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right hamstring injury in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Clippers, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Green had to be helped off the court by the training staff, which isn't an encouraging sign for his availability the rest of the way. If he's ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game, the Suns will rest Sunday before facing the Pelicans on Monday. He posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), a rebound and an assist across seven minutes before leaving the game.