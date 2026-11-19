Green registered 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-107 win over Sacramento.

Green built on Monday's 16-point performance against Denver, and the expanded contributions outside scoring are particularly important for a player who has traditionally relied heavily on his offensive production. With Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks sharing most of the scoring responsibilities, Green's ability to contribute as a facilitator and rebounder could help stabilize his fantasy value even when his shot volume is relatively modest. He's now recorded 15-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and his last two performances are clear signs that he's trending in the right direction.