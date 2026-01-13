Suns head coach Jordan Ott said Tuesday that Green (hamstring) has progressed to taking part in 5-on-5 drills with players and coaches, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports. "We'll just keep him moving in the right direction," Ott said of Green. "He's taking steps every day and we'll continue to assess. He is [playing] up and down. So that's the final stages of this all. Being out for so long, we're going to be as cautious as we can."

The fifth-year guard will remain out for the start of Suns' six-game road trip Tuesday in Miami and won't play Thursday in Detroit either, but Ott said how Green bounces back from 5-on-5 work will be key in determining when he might be ready to return to action, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. If Green responds well to his workouts, he could be a candidate to play at some point over the remaining four contests of the road trip. He hasn't played since Nov. 8 after suffering an aggravation of the right hamstring strain that previously kept him out for the Suns' first eight games of the season.