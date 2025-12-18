Green (hamstring) is targeting a return before the end of December, Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Suns begin a five-game road trip during the Dec. 26 game in New Orleans, which perhaps stands out as Green's earliest possible return date. The star guard has been limited to two appearances due to a strained right hamstring, and fantasy managers will likely have to wait at least one more week before Green is ready to suit up again. In the meantime, Collin Gillespie remains worth rostering in all leagues.