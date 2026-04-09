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section: | slug: suns-jalen-green-iffy-to-return-wednesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Suns' Jalen Green: Iffy to return Wednesday
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1 min read
Green is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against Dallas due to a right knee injury.
Green logged just under four minutes before limping to the locker room in the first quarter. If he's unable to return, Collin Gillespie will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.
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