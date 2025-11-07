Green closed with 29 points (10-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Thursday's 115-102 victory over the Clippers.

It was reported before Thursday's tipoff that Green would be on a minutes restriction, but that didn't prevent him from making his mark as a scorer. He was particularly impressive from beyond the arc, as he become the first player in franchise history to sink six triples in his Suns debut. Green also chipped in on the opposite end of the court, where he was one of three starters to collect two or more swipes.