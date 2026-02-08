Green (hip/hamstring) logged eight points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists and three rebounds over 17 minutes during the Suns' 109-103 loss to the 76ers on Saturday.

Green was cleared to return from a three-game absence due to a left hip contusion and right hamstring and hip injury management, making what was just his sixth appearance of the 2025-26 regular season. Given the extensive time he's missed over the last few months, the fifth-year guard will likely continue to come off the bench for the foreseeable future and will have his minutes monitored while he rebuilds his conditioning. The Suns' last two games before the All-Star break will be part of a back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday versus the Mavericks and Thunder, respectively, and Green will be a candidate to sit out one of those contests.