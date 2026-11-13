Green closed with 12 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 win over the Hornets.

Green's first few weeks have been underwhelming, particularly for a player whose fantasy appeal has traditionally depended on scoring volume. He's producing a career-worst 11.8 points per game, and he's been limited to 12 points or fewer in each of his last three games -- and in four of his last five outings. There's still upside if his offensive responsibilities grow, but he's currently more of a speculative hold than a dependable fantasy starter given his prolonged struggles. He's certainly not performing as a regular starter in most formats.