Suns' Jalen Green: Nearing return to lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (hamstring) is close to returning to action, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
The Suns held Green out of Friday's preseason opener against the Lakers, but the star guard appears to be on the verge of returning from a low-grade hamstring strain. He can tentatively be considered probable for Friday's exhibition game against the Nets in China. Green's likely return should push Grayson Allen back to a reserve role.
