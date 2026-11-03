Green logged 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-6 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 116-113 loss to the Warriors.

Green struggled with his efficiency, particularly at the charity stripe, but compensated with an impressive all-around performance. He led Phoenix with eight assists while matching Miles Bridges for the team lead in rebounds and contributing four defensive statistics. Green's substantial workload and versatility helped salvage his fantasy production despite the poor shooting.