Green (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Green aggravated a right hamstring strain, which first cost him the onset of the season, during Saturday's game against the Clippers, and he's now facing another extended absence. The star guard's timetable for a return could keep him on the shelf through mid-December. Both Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale should be able to hold onto a boost in fantasy value, and Collin Gillespie is another candidate for increased playing time for the time being.