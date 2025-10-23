Head coach Jordan Ott announced Thursday that Green (hamstring) will miss Friday's game against the Clippers and Saturday's game against the Nuggets, per Stephen PridGeon-Gardner of PHNX Sports.

Green is still working his way back from a low-grade hamstring strain. The star guard's Suns debut won't come until Monday in Utah at the earliest. Grayson Allen will continue to start in his place and offer enhanced streaming appeal.