Green (hamstring) participated in 5-on-5 action before Saturday's practice, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Green has yet to make his season debut due to a right hamstring strain but is considered day-to-day. The 23-year-old shooting guard's participation in 5-on-5 work bodes well for his chances of playing in Sunday's game against the Spurs, and the Suns are expected to provide an update on his status by Saturday night. If Green remains sidelined, Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin will likely continue to see increased minutes.