Green logged eight points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists and three rebounds over 17 minutes during the Suns' 109-103 loss to the 76ers on Saturday.

Green was cleared to return from a three-game absence due to hamstring and hip injuries in what was just his sixth appearance of the 2025-26 regular season. Given his injury-riddled season, the fifth-year guard will likely continue to come off the bench and have his minutes limited while building up his conditioning. The Suns' last two games before the break occur in a back-to-back set against the Mavericks and Thunder on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Green sit out of one of those contests.