Green (hamstring) finished Tuesday's 116-110 win over Philadelphia with 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 20 minutes.

Green has battled a right hamstring strain for the majority of the season, but he was given the green light to play Tuesday in what was his third game of the 2025-26 campaign. He came off the bench in his return and scored all 12 of his points through the first three quarters while leading the Suns in steals. Green's minutes should ramp up as he improves his conditioning, and his eventual return to the starting lineup would likely result in Collin Gillespie being downgraded to a bench role.