Green contributed 22 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 132-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The former Rocket set a new season scoring high while recording multiple blocks for a second straight game. Green is still struggling to find his rhythm however, and through six contests to begin the season he's averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 threes in 29.0 minutes while posting career-low percentages (40.3 percent from the floor, 68.4 percent from the FT line, 23.1 percent from beyond the arc.)