Green produced 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 125-114 loss to Oklahoma City.

Green led Phoenix in scoring while converting an efficient 61.5 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 24-year-old guard bounced back from a 12-point performance against Golden State on Saturday, reaching the 20-point mark for the second time in three games to begin the campaign. Green should remain one of Phoenix's primary scoring options alongside Devin Booker, giving him a solid fantasy outlook.