Green played 22 minutes in Wednesday's preseason loss to the Bulls, scoring 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

The former Rocket is heading into his second campaign with the Suns and is mainly hoping to stay healthy in 2026-27 after averaging 25.9 minutes over 32 regular-season games last season due to a hamstring issue. If Green can stay on the court, he should be one of Phoenix's primary offensive threats after topping 20.0 PPG in two of his last three seasons with Houston.