This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Suns' Jalen Green: Questionable for Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Green (rest) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
A maintenance day is on the table for Green as the Suns prepare for their final game before the All-Star break. Grayson Allen (knee) is out and Devin Booker (ankle) is questionable, so the Suns could lean heavily on Jordan Goodwin on Wednesday.