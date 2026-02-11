default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Green (rest) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

A maintenance day is on the table for Green as the Suns prepare for their final game before the All-Star break. Grayson Allen (knee) is out and Devin Booker (ankle) is questionable, so the Suns could lean heavily on Jordan Goodwin on Wednesday.

More News