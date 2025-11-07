default-cbs-image
Green (hamstring) will play in Thursday's game against the Clippers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Green is ready to make his first appearance of the season after putting a right hamstring injury behind him. He'll presumably enter the starting lineup for Thursday's clash, which would bump Grayson Allen to the bench. Olson notes that Green will have a "target number" of minutes in his first matchup of the season, so fantasy managers should temper expectations, at least for his first game or two.

