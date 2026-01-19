Green (hamstring), who has been ruled out for Monday's game in Brooklyn, will play Tuesday against the 76ers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Green is ready for just his third appearance of the 2025-26 campaign after putting a right hamstring strain behind him. He figures to be on a minutes limit in his first game back considering he hasn't played in a game since Nov. 8 and will presumably need at least a few games to get his legs under him before the Suns hand him a full workload. Grayson Allen figures to lose out on playing time as Green begins to ramp back up.