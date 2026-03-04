Green recorded 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 victory over Sacramento.

Green's four steals marked a season high, and he recorded his highest minutes total of the season. It's an encouraging sign for Green, who has had some setbacks after missing most of the season with hamstring issues. The uptick could indicate full participation from the former Houston Rocket moving forward.