Suns' Jalen Green: Remains out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Green, who continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury, remains out even if he's been making progress toward a potential return. The star guard, who hasn't played since Nov. 10, will have the chance to return when the Suns take on the Heat on Tuesday.
