Green (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Green will sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set due to right hamstring injury management. His next opportunity to play will come Feb. 19 against the Spurs. With Devin Booker (ankle) and Green both unavailable, Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Jamaree Bouyea are candidates for increased playing time.