Green finished with 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 win over the Rockets.

Green contributed effectively as a secondary playmaker, recording six assists while maintaining a substantial scoring role against his former team. However, four turnovers and limited perimeter production diminished his overall fantasy efficiency. His consistent playing time and offensive opportunities provide a strong floor, but the lack of consistency from a scoring perspective has hurt him so far. Green has failed to reach the 15-point mark in three of his last five appearances while averaging 11.4 points per game and 37.9 shooting from the field in that span.