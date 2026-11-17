Green finished with 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 27 minutes in Monday's 117-105 win over the Nuggets.

Green made the most of his 10 field-goal attempts and added three steals, giving him a well-rounded performance despite playing fewer than 30 minutes. Despite the workload, Green continues to have a disappointing season, but Monday's efficiency and defensive production were encouraging signs that Green can turn things around. This was his first game with more than 15 points since Nov. 7 -- he's done that just four times all season long.