Green will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks after he sustained a right hamstring strain in Saturday's 114-103 win over the Clippers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

In just his second appearance of the season, Green aggravated the injury that caused him to miss the first eight contests of the 2025-26 campaign. Given the recurring nature of the injury, the Suns plan to take a more conservative approach with Green, who looks set to remain sidelined through at least mid-December. Both Grayson Allen and Dillon Brooks should be the beneficiaries of increased usage while Green is out, and Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn and Collin Gillespie are all candidates to see increased minutes over the next few weeks.