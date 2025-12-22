Green (hamstring) continues to make good progress in his recovery and will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Green missed Phoenix's first eight regular-season games due to a right hamstring strain and aggravated it in just his second appearance of the season. He hasn't played since Nov. 8 and will remain on the shelf through December. With the 23-year-old shooting guard on the sidelines, Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin should continue to see increased playing time.